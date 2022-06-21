Ex-Tesla Workers Say Thousands Fired Without Proper Notice

By Dave Simpson (June 20, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. laid off "thousands" of workers, including more than 500 at one Nevada plant, without issuing the federally required notice, two former workers said in a putative class action filed in Texas federal court Monday. Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, employers are required to provide 60 days advance written notice prior to a "mass layoff," but the electric vehicle maker failed to provide such a warning, according to the complaint from John Lynch and Daxton Hartsfield, who worked at Tesla's Gigafactory 2 plant in Sparks, Nevada, until they were laid off earlier this month. The workers' attorney,...

