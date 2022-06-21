Dentons Adds Ex-Seyfarth Shaw Litigator In Oakland

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 21, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Dentons has snagged a commercial litigator from Seyfarth Shaw LLP for its Oakland, California, office, the firm announced Tuesday. Jonathan Braunstein, who was previously at Seyfarth Shaw for over 15 years, has joined Dentons as a partner in the firm's commercial litigation group, where he will continue his litigation and investigations practice. "We are pleased to welcome Jon to our growing team," Sandra Hauser, head of the Dentons U.S. commercial litigation practice, said in a statement Tuesday. "His depth of experience in the insurance, health care and commercial litigation spaces, combined with our growing need for these types of litigators in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS