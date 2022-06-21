High Court Won't Review $25M Monsanto Roundup Verdict

By Clark Mindock (June 21, 2022, 10:10 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to take up Monsanto's appeal of a jury's $25 million award over claims the Bayer AG unit's weedkiller Roundup causes cancer. The court's decision marks a major blow for the company, which has been accused by thousands of litigants in similar cases of marketing and selling a product that causes cancer including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In denying the company's petition for a review of the case, the justices upheld a Ninth Circuit order from May 2021 stating that Edwin Hardeman's California state failure-to-warn claims against the company about the dangers of the chemicals weren't preempted by...

