Justices Deny Bid To Void Immunity In Tribal Conspiracy Suit

By Caleb Symons (June 21, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to take up an appellate decision that shielded a tribal judge and other tribal court staff from corruption claims brought by the owner of a Nevada software company, who claims they were wrongly prejudiced in his lawsuit against the Blue Lake Rancheria. The justices' certiorari denial deals another blow to James Raymond Acres and his company, Acres Bonusing Inc., after a California district judge tossed the bulk of their remaining allegations against the federally recognized tribe earlier this month. Acres had asked the high court to reverse a Ninth Circuit ruling from last November...

