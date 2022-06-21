5th Circ. Urged To Ax Challenge To FCC Subsidy Fees

By Christopher Cole (June 21, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers has banded with industry and consumer advocates to press the Fifth Circuit to reject a challenge to fees on telecom services that pay for multiple Federal Communications Commission subsidy programs. In a flurry of filings on Friday, members from both sides of the aisle joined trade groups including USTelecom to argue that the FCC's reliance on the Universal Service Fund — a separately run body that oversees the collection of fees — is not only legal, but "essential" and aligned with congressional goals. Consumer-oriented groups, such as Public Knowledge and Benton Institute for Broadband and Society,...

