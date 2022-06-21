High Court Says Wash. Nuclear Workers Law Discriminatory

By Jimmy Hoover (June 21, 2022, 11:04 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled 6-3 in favor of Maine parents challenging a state tuition assistance program that excludes "sectarian" schools, holding that Maine is discriminating against religious institutions in violation of the Constitution's free exercise clause. Under the decades-old program, Maine gives tuition assistance to families that live in rural districts of the state without a public secondary school, which amounts to over half of them. Families can then use the money to send their children to "nonsectarian" private schools of their choosing. But a group of parents said the program unconstitutionally excludes religious schools from the tuition...

