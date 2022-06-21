High Court Says Wash. Nuclear Workers Law Discriminatory

By Jimmy Hoover (June 21, 2022, 11:04 AM EDT) -- Washington state discriminated against the U.S. government when it passed a law allowing federal contractors at the Hanford nuclear cleanup site to easily sue the U.S. for damages, the Supreme Court said in a unanimous decision Tuesday, rejecting the state's argument that the case became moot after it replaced the law with a new one. Passed in 2018, Washington's H.B. 1723 said Hanford contractors would enjoy a presumption in court that their illnesses were occupation-related, exposing the U.S. government to huge potential damages. Indeed, the government paid out $17 million under the law and earmarked millions more for future claims. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS