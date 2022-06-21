Personal Injury Atty Rejoins Thompson Coe From Boutique

By Jessica Corso (June 21, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons LLP on Monday announced the addition of a litigation partner who specializes in personal injury cases and who rejoined the defense-focused firm after five years at a plaintiffs' boutique in Dallas. Sarah Rogers is now a partner at Thompson Coe's Dallas office, a position she vacated in 2017 to join personal injury firm Crain Brogdon LLP, which at the time was known as Crain Lewis Brogdon LLP, according to her LinkedIn profile. Aside from her personal injury work, Rogers has also worked on dram shop, premises liability and product liability cases. She has represented restaurants, retail...

