Feds Portray Balwani As Holmes' Partner In Crime In Closings

By Dorothy Atkins (June 21, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani served as CEO Elizabeth Holmes' partner in crime in defrauding patients and investors, a prosecutor told a California federal jury during closing arguments Tuesday, while Balwani's attorney argued that his client sincerely believed in the technology and that investors were lured by the charismatic Holmes. Prosecutor Jeff Schenk said that when Balwani joined Theranos as its chief operating officer in 2009, he knew the startup, which was founded a few years earlier by his then-romantic partner Holmes, was running out of money. Instead of letting his "girlfriend's business" fail, Balwani teamed up with Holmes to defraud...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS