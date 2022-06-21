Uber, Lyft Drivers Want Court To Block Alleged Price-Fixing

By Hailey Konnath (June 21, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Uber and Lyft drivers hit the ride-hailing giants with a first-of-its-kind proposed class action Tuesday claiming that the companies have been price-fixing ride fares, an alleged practice that means drivers made less than they would have otherwise for their work, according to the suit. California drivers Taje Gill, Benjamin Valdez and Esterphanie St. Juste asked the San Francisco County Superior Court to step in, adding that the purported price-fixing also results in higher prices for riders. If drivers are truly independent contractors, as Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. have fought tooth and nail to establish, then they should be able...

