Construction Co. Sanctioned Over Lost Docs In Mine Spill Suit

By Caleb Symons (June 22, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in New Mexico slapped Harrison Western Construction Corp. with sanctions Tuesday for failing to produce documents related to its work on the Gold King Mine before the Colorado structure ruptured in August 2015, releasing 3 million gallons of toxic waste. U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson ruled that the state of Utah, which has sought the records in multidistrict litigation over the calamitous spill, may show evidence at trial of Harrison Western's spoliation and may recoup legal expenses for investigating the issue. The judge declined to impose harsher penalties, though, concluding Utah might still be able to obtain...

