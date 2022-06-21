Food Cos. Drop Faulty Engine Claims Against Caterpillar

By Lauraann Wood (June 21, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Two organic food companies told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday that they're dropping engine defect claims they launched against Caterpillar Inc. because the construction machinery maker has been working to fix its engines' issues. Texas Hill Country Landscaping LLC., doing business as Quality Organic Products, and Morning Star Farms LLC told U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall that they're dismissing their proposed class suit targeting allegedly defective cylinder components in Caterpillar's C-18 and C-32 engines because the company "has repaired many of the at-issue engines via its service letter repair program and is continuing to do so." Counsel for Organic Quality and...

