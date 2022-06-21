'By Chloe' Celeb Chef Settles Trademark Spat With PE Firms

By Jasmin Jackson (June 21, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The chef behind vegan restaurant chain "By Chloe" said Tuesday she has settled two trademark infringement suits against private equity firms and a hospitality group that she accused of profiting off of her name and likeness. Chef Chloe Coscarelli said in a stipulation of voluntary dismissal she'd entered into a settlement agreement with Bain Double Impact Fund LP, Kitchen Fund LP and a host of other private equity firms, resolving claims they infringed Coscarelli's registered trademark for the term "chef chloe." The deal will also resolve her separate trademark suit against ESquared Hospitality, which helped her launch "By Chloe" in 2015....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS