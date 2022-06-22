Nonprofit Group Backs Axing Haitians' Border Whipping Suit

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 22, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit organization backed the Biden administration's bid to toss a proposed class action accusing border patrol officers of whipping Haitian migrants and wrongfully denying them asylum, telling a D.C. federal court that the constitutional protections the migrants claim are overridden by COVID-19 concerns and a public health order. In response to allegations that the Biden administration singled out Haitian migrants and violated their rights to due process and equal protection while implementing the Title 42 public health order denying entry to migrants without travel documents during the pandemic, the Immigration Reform Law Institute submitted an amicus brief arguing the order as...

