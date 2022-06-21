OAN Must Face Voting Tech Co. Smartmatic's Defamation Suit

By Dave Simpson (June 21, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge declined to dismiss Smartmatic's defamation suit against One America News Network, ruling Tuesday that the suit belongs in his court because the voting technology provider's accusations — that OAN intentionally peddled damaging election fraud conspiracy theories — happened at least in substantial part in Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols rejected the far-right cable channel's argument that the court lacks personal jurisdiction over OAN and is the improper venue for Smartmatic USA Corp.'s defamation suit. He found that his court has personal jurisdiction over the suit under D.C.'s long-arm statute because OAN is accused of causing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS