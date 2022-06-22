Del. Justices Urged To Revive Kraft-Heinz Insider Trade Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (June 22, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court applied the wrong tests in dismissing a derivative suit for damages from Kraft Heinz Co.'s directors and a controlling stockholder in connection with an alleged $1.2 billion insider trading move, a stockholder attorney told Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday. Joel Friedlander of Friedlander & Gorris PA, counsel for those who sued, argued before the full, five-member court that Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will applied a too-focused check for determining whether a majority of Kraft-Heinz's 11-member board were too conflicted to pursue the claims on the company's behalf. The vice chancellor in December found that six of Kraft Heinz's...

