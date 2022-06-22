Travel Insurer Asks 2nd Circ. To Uphold Virus Coverage Ruling

By Ganesh Setty (June 22, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Travel insurer Generali urged the Second Circuit to affirm its win in New York federal court over pandemic-related trip cancellation coverage, arguing that the proposed class actions it faces should be tossed because the policyholders' claims are expressly excluded or fall outside what the policy deems a "covered event." Travel insurer Generali told the Second Circuit that a coverage exclusion applied to government stay-at-home orders that prevented its policyholders from taking trips in 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) In its appellate brief Tuesday, Generali said various stay-at-home orders imposed in the early months of 2020 constitute a government travel restriction, falling under...

