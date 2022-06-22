Pittsburgh Says NTSB Inquiry Bars Bridge Record Release

By Matthew Santoni (June 22, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- The city of Pittsburgh wants a court to throw out discovery requests from several drivers and passengers who were hurt in the January collapse of a bridge in the city's Frick Park, arguing in a brief that the information being sought was a part of the federal investigation and was therefore confidential. In response to "pre-complaint discovery" requests from Daryl and Karen Luciani, Matthew Evans, and Clinton and Irene Runco for information pertaining to the Fern Hollow Bridge's construction, maintenance and inspections prior to its late January collapse into the wooded ravine, the city said the National Transportation Safety Board investigation...

