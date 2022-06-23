House Panel Advances Data Privacy Bill, With Changes Ahead

By Allison Grande (June 23, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The House's consumer protection subcommittee voted Thursday to move a bipartisan data privacy bill to the full Energy and Commerce Committee, although key lawmakers promised to further "refine" the proposal to resolve two long-standing issues that have derailed previous efforts. The House subcommittee's move to mark up H.R. 8152, the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, and seven other bills came just over a week after the subcommittee convened a hearing to gather feedback on a discussion draft of the proposed national data privacy framework that a trio of congressional leaders introduced earlier this month. The ADPPA, which was formally introduced in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS