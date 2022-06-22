Balwani's Atty Tells Jury Romance With Holmes Not A Crime

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 22, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's attorney told a California federal jury during closing arguments in his criminal fraud trial Wednesday that Balwani's romantic relationship with ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes doesn't prove he committed a crime, noting their text messages never say, "Let's do crime, let's cheat people, let's deceive people." With the months-long criminal trial coming close to a wrap, a lawyer for Balwani, Jeff Coopersmith of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, told jurors they would receive an instruction from the judge stating that it is not enough that the couple had a business or romantic relationship to show that they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS