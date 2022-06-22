3rd Circ. Nixes Bid For Halliburton Docs In German Arbitration

By Matthew Santoni (June 22, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday tossed a bid by a German gas-storage company to get documents from Halliburton Co. since the German arbitration organization overseeing the underlying dispute was not a "foreign tribunal" and could not compel discovery under a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. The high court's June 13 ruling in ZF Automotive US, Inc. v. Luxshare Ltd. said that only governmental or intergovernmental adjudicative bodies could ask U.S. federal courts to make companies within their jurisdictions turn over materials for foreign or international disputes, so when the same private dispute-resolution association from that case was overseeing EWE Gasspeicher GmbH's...

