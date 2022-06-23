Ga. Mine Sues Army Corps For Yanking Water Findings

By Clark Mindock (June 23, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A mineral company claims the Biden administration pulled the rug out from underneath it by rescinding key Clean Water Act determinations for a Georgia surface mine, which could cause years of delays and heavy financial costs. Twin Pines Minerals LLC sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday for alleged violations of the National Environmental Policy Act, the Administrative Procedure Act and the company's due process rights. Twin Pines argued the government's decision to abruptly rescind two earlier determinations — called approved jurisdictional determinations, or AJDs — that said the company did not need CWA permits was unlawful and that...

