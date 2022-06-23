Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. State Troopers Don't Want Ford Interceptor Suit Split Up

By Mike Curley (June 23, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Six Washington state troopers alleging they were "poisoned" by Ford Motor Co.'s Interceptor vehicles are pushing back against a bid by Ford to split their claims into six cases for trial, saying the move is an attempt to make the litigation too costly for them to continue.

In a reply brief filed Wednesday, the troopers — Randall Cashatt, Brandon Kendall, David Hodel, Chad Prentice, Beth Joswick and Jeffrey Heath — said while they may have had different symptoms, the cause was the same defect in all the Ford vehicles, so splitting their case would be unnecessary and inefficient.

They argued that the vehicles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!