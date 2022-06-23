Wash. State Troopers Don't Want Ford Interceptor Suit Split Up

By Mike Curley (June 23, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Six Washington state troopers alleging they were "poisoned" by Ford Motor Co.'s Interceptor vehicles are pushing back against a bid by Ford to split their claims into six cases for trial, saying the move is an attempt to make the litigation too costly for them to continue. In a reply brief filed Wednesday, the troopers — Randall Cashatt, Brandon Kendall, David Hodel, Chad Prentice, Beth Joswick and Jeffrey Heath — said while they may have had different symptoms, the cause was the same defect in all the Ford vehicles, so splitting their case would be unnecessary and inefficient. They argued that the vehicles...

