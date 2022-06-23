5th Circ. Reverses Businessman's Kickback Conviction

By Morgan Conley (June 23, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has reversed a businessman's conviction for paying illegal kickbacks, but affirmed he was rightly found guilty of conspiring to defraud a federal health care program out of tens of millions of dollars. In a published opinion Wednesday, the majority of a Fifth Circuit panel concluded that there wasn't sufficient evidence to support a jury's conviction of John Paul Cooper under the specific provision of an anti-kickback statute that was submitted to the jury. But, in a concurring opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge James L. Dennis emphasized that had the very next subsection of the statute been put before the...

