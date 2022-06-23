Kossoff Pushes Against Default In $4.5M Escrow Case

By Charlie Innis (June 23, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Disbarred New York real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff has argued from prison that a onetime client should not win a default judgment on claims he misappropriated $4.5 million in escrow funds, contending he's had "little to no opportunity" to speak to his lawyers. Kossoff argued in a declaration filed Wednesday that the former client — Miami real estate company Gran Sabana Corp. NV — is trying to leapfrog over bankruptcy court jurisdiction by pursuing the default judgment against him in New York federal court. Gran Sabana is already seeking to collect the same $4.5 million from Kossoff's now-defunct law firm, Kossoff...

