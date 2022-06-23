Steel Co.'s Insurer Wins Coverage Fight Over Injury Suit

By Shane Dilworth (June 23, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled that a general contractor facing personal injury claims by a steel subcontractor's employee can't tap into additional-insured coverage under the subcontractor's policy. Hanjo Contractors Inc. is only covered as an additional insured under a commercial general liability policy issued by United Specialty Insurance Co. for acts and omissions allegedly caused by subcontractor Manhattan Steel Design, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said in an opinion Wednesday. A New York federal judge found that Hanjo Contractors is only covered as an additional insured under a commercial general liability policy under United Specialty for alleged acts and omissions by...

