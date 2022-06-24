T-Mobile Fights Pa. Cell Tower Eviction Over Electricity Bill

By Grace Dixon (June 24, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A T-Mobile cell tower operator has leveled claims against the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania state court, alleging the city authority wrongfully sought to cut a 30-year lease short, evict the operator and assume control of the cell tower. T-Mobile USA Tower LLC through its attorney-in-fact, CCTMO LLC, filed suit against the housing authority in Allegheny County on Wednesday, challenging the city authority's efforts to cut off electricity to the property and change the locks after T-Mobile fought against the authority's assertion that it's owed $728,400 in unpaid bills. "The [Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh] has...

