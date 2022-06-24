Ex-XFL Commissioner, League Founder Drop Termination Suit

By Clarice Silber (June 24, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck and the football league founder and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. CEO Vince McMahon have mutually agreed to drop a lawsuit over Luck's pay after his firing in 2020. Both Luck and McMahon agreed Thursday to end their claims with prejudice in the U.S. District Court for District of Connecticut, according to court documents. The case was previously scheduled to go to trial in July. Jared McHazlett, an attorney who represented Luck in the dispute, told Law360 Pulse in an email Friday that "the parties have amicably resolved this matter and wish each other well in future...

