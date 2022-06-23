Feds Agree To Improve Emergency Shelters For Migrant Kids

By Alyssa Aquino (June 23, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has agreed to impose new living and sanitary standards on temporary emergency facilities housing hundreds of migrant children to resolve advocates' claims that it was holding minors in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The federal government, Children's Rights, the National Center for Youth Law, and the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law reached a deal to address alleged abuses whistleblowers reported at the emergency intake sites created to house the large numbers of unaccompanied minors arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in early 2021. If approved, the settlement will set baseline standards for proper physical and medical care and educational...

