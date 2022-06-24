NJ Panel Reverses Casino's Virus Coverage Suit Victory

By Eli Flesch (June 24, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals panel ruled that an Atlantic City casino and resort operator's suit for pandemic coverage should have been dismissed by a lower court that found the casino plausibly alleged it sustained the kind of direct damage required for coverage. AC Ocean Walk LLC, which runs Ocean Casino Resort, wasn't entitled to tap into $50 million in coverage under policies that three insurance companies issued to it, including AIG and Zurich units, the panel decided Thursday. The court said the company did not in fact suffer damages to its equipment or property that would have qualified it for coverage...

