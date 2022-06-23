$1.7M Air Cargo Dispute Must Be Arbitrated, Court Rules

By Rae Ann Varona (June 23, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Thursday that a $1.7 million air cargo transport dispute between logistics company Kuehne + Nagel Inc. and Baker Hughes Co. must be arbitrated, saying the matter fell within the scope of the companies' arbitration agreement. Kuehne + Nagel, which arranged global air freight transportation for energy technology outfit Baker Hughes, had argued against arbitration in March, saying the specific dispute between the two companies was not governed by the alternative dispute resolution, or ADR, provision in their agreement. But U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said the ADR provision was broad enough to apply to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS