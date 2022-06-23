Balwani Rips Feds' 'Incomplete' Case As Trial Nears End

By Dorothy Atkins (June 23, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's attorney concluded the third day of his closing arguments in Balwani's criminal fraud trial Thursday, arguing that the government's "incomplete" case selectively focused on former employees and investors who portrayed themselves as heroes or victims to the "radioactive" Theranos, even though they were once its cheerleaders. Balwani's counsel Jeff Coopersmith of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP ended the defense's closings, which lasted nearly 12 hours over the course of three days, by arguing that the government only called biased witnesses who don't want to admit their own mistakes. "We're in a federal criminal trial and Theranos...

