Casino Mogul Must Give Deposition In $63M Bartlit Beck Row

By Lauraann Wood (June 23, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A billionaire casino tycoon who owes more than $63 million in a fee dispute with Bartlit Beck LLP must give a deposition and finish responding to discovery requests the firm sent in its collection efforts, an Illinois federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. Circuit Judge John Kness swiftly granted Bartlit Beck's request to compel Kazuo Okada to complete his discovery obligations after Okada failed to appear for the remote hearing. The discovery and deposition requests concern the firm's bid to collect millions of dollars Okada still owes after Judge Kness entered judgment confirming an arbitrator's $54.6 million award in the parties' five-year...

