'SNL' Star Michael Che Beats TikToker's Sketch-Theft Suit

By Dave Simpson (June 23, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed a popular TikTok creator's copyright lawsuit claiming "Saturday Night Live" star Michael Che ripped off a comedy bit on his HBO Max series, ruling that the sketches, which all center on "homegirls," are not substantially similar. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote found Wednesday that any similarities between Kelly Manno's two TikTok sketches and the Weekend Update host's sketches on his HBO show "That Damn Michael Che" are not protectable. "Manno's claim of copyright infringement must be dismissed for its failure to plead infringement of any protectible element of either video," the judge said. "Even the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS