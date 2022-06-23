Chancery Deal Could Free $360M For Yahoo Sale Stockholders

By Jeff Montgomery (June 23, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court litigation reserve compromise has potentially freed up another $360.4 million for former Yahoo Inc. stockholders still waiting for the balance of their cashout following Yahoo's acquisition by Verizon Inc. in 2016. Attorneys for Altaba — the post-sale successor to Yahoo — told Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster during a status conference Thursday afternoon that software venture Droplets Inc. had agreed to a deal trimming a current $435.4 million litigation escrow to $75 million plus other contractual, security obligations. Droplets is currently pursuing patent infringement claims against Yahoo dating to 2011. The deal retains Droplets' current potential claim...

