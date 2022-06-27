Judge Trims Ford Dealer's Workers' Comp Coverage Suit

By Emily Enfinger (June 27, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said a Ford dealership can pursue allegations that its insurer breached policy obligations when handling its claim for coverage of a workers' compensation suit that stems from a 2019 deadly workplace shooting, but dismissed other claims surrounding the underlying civil action. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Thursday dismissed two of four counterclaims made by The Ford Store Morgan Hill Inc. against Employers Assurance Co., and dismissed portions of the remaining two. Those claims were dismissed as they related to the underlying suit filed by relatives of Xavier Anthony Souto, one of the dealership employees who was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS