Subaru, Parts Maker Want Fuel Pump Suit Tossed Again

By Mike Curley (June 24, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Subaru of America Inc. and parts maker Denso International of America Inc. are again asking a New Jersey federal court to throw out a proposed class action over allegedly defective fuel pumps, saying the latest amended complaint does nothing to bolster claims that were previously dismissed. In a pair of motions filed Thursday, Subaru and Denso argued that the amended complaint led by Gilles Cohen should be thrown out because it fails to back up its claims that Subaru and Denso defrauded consumers with factual allegations, but instead makes "boilerplate and conclusory" allegations. The amended complaint attempts to replead only two...

