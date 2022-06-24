7th Circ. Won't Revive Class Fraud Claims In Sex Abuse Suit

By Celeste Bott (June 24, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has affirmed former USA Volleyball coach Rick Butler's defeat of consumer fraud claims stemming from his alleged concealment of sexual abuse accusations against him, agreeing that the lead plaintiff in the case knew about an Illinois agency and USA Volleyball's findings about his alleged sexual abuse and enrolled her children in his club's programs anyway. The panel on Thursday found the suit has "dwindled away" from its initial 2018 filing by Laura Mullen, on behalf of a nationwide class of all customers of Butler's GLV, a youth sports club that operates in several states as Sports Performance Volleyball...

