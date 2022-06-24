Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Won't Revive Class Fraud Claims In Sex Abuse Suit

By Celeste Bott (June 24, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has affirmed former USA Volleyball coach Rick Butler's defeat of consumer fraud claims stemming from his alleged concealment of sexual abuse accusations against him, agreeing that the lead plaintiff in the case knew about an Illinois agency and USA Volleyball's findings about his alleged sexual abuse and enrolled her children in his club's programs anyway.

The panel on Thursday found the suit has "dwindled away" from its initial 2018 filing by Laura Mullen, on behalf of a nationwide class of all customers of Butler's GLV, a youth sports club that operates in several states as Sports Performance Volleyball...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!