Jailed NY Atty Kossoff Urged To Settle $4.5M Escrow Suit

By Rachel Scharf (June 24, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday encouraged disbarred and incarcerated New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff to settle a former client's $4.5 million escrow theft suit after pleading guilty to the same allegations in a related criminal case. Miami-based real estate investor Gran Sabana Corp. had sought default judgment after Kossoff, who was sent to prison last month for stealing more than $14.5 million from dozens of clients, failed for more than a year to respond to its civil lawsuit attempting to recover escrow funds placed with his firm Kossoff PLLC. But U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams said during...

