Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jailed NY Atty Kossoff Urged To Settle $4.5M Escrow Suit

By Rachel Scharf (June 24, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday encouraged disbarred and incarcerated New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff to settle a former client's $4.5 million escrow theft suit after pleading guilty to the same allegations in a related criminal case.

Miami-based real estate investor Gran Sabana Corp. had sought default judgment after Kossoff, who was sent to prison last month for stealing more than $14.5 million from dozens of clients, failed for more than a year to respond to its civil lawsuit attempting to recover escrow funds placed with his firm Kossoff PLLC.

But U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams said during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!