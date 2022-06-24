Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Trust Your Eyes,' Feds Urge As Balwani Charges Go To Jury

By Dorothy Atkins (June 24, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury began deliberations Friday on the criminal fraud case against ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani after federal prosecutors made their final argument urging jurors to "trust your eyes" and find Balwani deceived investors and influenced the company's younger and less experienced CEO, Elizabeth Holmes.

Prosecutor John Bostic wrapped the government's rebuttal arguments, telling jurors to "trust your own common sense, trust your eyes, trust your memory of the evidence" and convict Balwani of all 12 wire fraud and conspiracy counts against him.

Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, seen walking into federal court in San Jose, California,...

