AIG Settles Fight With Colonial Pipeline Over $67M Gas Leak

By Rosie Manins (June 24, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- AIG Specialty Insurance Co. and Colonial Pipeline Co. have settled their dispute in the Northern District of Georgia in relation to a $67 million gas pipeline leak, following a mixed bag ruling at the summary judgment stage. The companies gave notice of their settlement Friday, after court-ordered mediation. The agreement, which is being finalized, resolves claims between AIG and Colonial as well as third-party claims that AIG brought against another insurance company and a pipeline contractor. AIG Specialty Insurance Co. and a gas pipeline contractor told a Georgia federal judge that they reached a settlement in a coverage row over a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS