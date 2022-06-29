What Maine's Recent PFAS Crackdown Means For Companies

By Patrick Gwinn, Lisa Gilbreath and Sara Murphy (June 29, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- On June 15, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued four drinking water health advisories for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The EPA's new interim updated drinking water health advisories for perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, and perfluorooctane sulfonate, or PFOS, set advisory levels well below the 70 parts per trillion threshold it had announced in 2016. The new advisory levels for PFOA and PFOS — 0.004 ppt and 0.02 ppt, respectively — are so low that they cannot be measured with present-day analytical methods. At the same time, the EPA also issued final health advisories for perfluorobutanesulfonic acid (2,000 ppt) and what...

