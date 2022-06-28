Apple Rival Blasted For 'Defective And Unnecessary' Brief

By Bryan Koenig (June 27, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge took a would-be Apple App Store competitor to task Friday for a "procedurally defective" bid to tweak a ruling that tossed chunks of its monopolization lawsuit over Apple policies locking rivals out of the iPhone. According to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' minute order, SaurikIT LLC violated court rules barring motions meant to harass or disrupt litigation by seeking clarification or reconsideration of the dismissal order. The judge said SaurikIT's motion, which contends Apple violates antitrust law by blocking rival App Stores like its Cydia app distribution platform from the iPhone — borders on a violation...

