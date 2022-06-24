Retailers Cut Midtrial Deal With Impax In Opana Delay Case

By Bryan Koenig (June 24, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Well into an antitrust trial over an alleged pay-for-delay scheme surrounding Endo Pharmaceuticals' Opana ER painkiller, a group of major retail chains cut a midtrial settlement Friday with Impax Laboratories, one of the defendants in the wide-ranging case. Deep into the jury trial in Illinois federal court that kicked off earlier this month, Albertsons LLC, HEB Grocery Co. LP, Safeway Inc., the Kroger Co., Walgreen Co., CVS Pharmacy Inc. and Rite Aid Corp. moved to drop their claims against Impax per "a separate confidential settlement agreement." "This motion and dismissal shall not affect retailer plaintiffs' pending claims against the remaining defendants, which shall remain pending," the retailers...

