Mining Project On Sacred Apache Land Lawful, 9th Circ. Says

By Caleb Symons (June 24, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Plans to tap nearly 2 trillion tons of copper ore on federal land in Arizona may proceed, after the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday that the mining project does not violate a local Apache group's religious liberty despite preventing its members from accessing a sacred site in the area. The decision, by a divided appellate panel, clears the way for a pending land swap in which the U.S. government would give the mining firm Resolution Copper close to 2,500 acres within the Tonto National Forest, in exchange for more than twice as much land nearby. That deal would convey to Resolution Copper...

