Tennessee Titans Settle Ex-Worker's COVID-19 Leave Suit

By Ivan Moreno (June 27, 2022, 12:38 PM EDT) -- The Tennessee Titans and a former field worker have reached a settlement to end his suit alleging the organization violated federal law when it fired him after he contracted COVID-19. Both parties are preparing "the necessary documents to memorialize their agreement" and will be filing paperwork to dismiss the lawsuit, according to a Friday notice of settlement from former worker Paul Miller in a Tennessee federal court. Miller's counsel told Law360 in a statement Monday he couldn't discuss settlement terms. "That being said, the parties were able to resolve the dispute amicably and upon terms acceptable to both," said Taylor J....

