Former Theranos Exec Sunny Balwani Convicted Of Fraud

By Dorothy Atkins (July 7, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- In a dramatic epilogue to the criminal fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in January, a California federal jury on Thursday convicted the company's former chief operating officer — and Holmes' onetime boyfriend — Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani of criminal fraud and conspiracy for cheating investors and patients. After five days of deliberating, a unanimous 12-member jury found Balwani guilty of 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy for defrauding both Theranos investors and paying Theranos patients. After his conviction, the court set Balwani's sentencing hearing for Nov. 15 and modified his $500,000 unsecured bond to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS