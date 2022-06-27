Real Estate Rumors: Knighthead, CIM, AcadeMir Charter

By Andrew McIntyre (June 27, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- New York lender Knighthead has loaned $13.5 million for a residential and retail development site in Coral Gables, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for 1.12 acres on Alhambra Circle and Navarre Avenue, which an entity managed by investor Alirio Torrealba recently purchased from an entity managed by investors Tibor, Jerome and Wayne Hollo for $19.25 million, according to the report. Developer CIM Group is hoping to build a mix of residential and restaurant space in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles, The Real Deal reported Monday. The company is seeking permission to build 40 residential...

