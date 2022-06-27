Texas Improperly Planned $5.6B Highway Project, Groups Say

By Charlie Innis (June 27, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A trio of advocacy groups are claiming Texas transportation officials improperly divided a plan to overhaul sections of Interstate 35 into three standalone portions to avoid a full review of the roughly $5.6 billion project's environmental impacts. Rethink35, Texas Public Interest Research Group and Environment Texas alleged Sunday in Texas federal court that the state's transportation department and its executive director Marc Williams violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act. Texas transportation officials are planning to expand and widen a stretch of Interstate 35, which cuts through Austin and is one of the state's most congested highways,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS