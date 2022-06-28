Justices Sit Out Apple's PTAB Standing Saga

By Andrew Karpan (June 27, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from Apple on the issue of standing to appeal Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings, even though the case had received endorsement from tech companies and lawmakers including Sen. Patrick Leahy. The end of the line for Apple's yearslong challenge of two patents owned by legal rival Qualcomm came in the high court's latest order list, which turned down without comment a petition the smartphone giant filed there in November. Apple lawyers had wanted the justices to reverse a ruling from the Federal Circuit that decreed the 2019...

